1/1
Kevin McClellan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Bruce McClellan
Kevin Bruce McClellan, 67, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away after a long illness on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. He died peacefully in his sleep with his loving wife Riva by his side.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife Riva; his brother Arnold McClellan (Judy); daughters Katherine McClellan and Molly Davis (Caleb); step daughters Sara and Melissa Avrick; grandchildren Helen, Hazel, Olive and Oona Davis.
For over three decades Kevin had been a significant fixture in the business of appraising American, English and Continental furniture, Fine and Decorative Arts of the 18th and 19th centuries as well as residential contents in Fairfield County, CT. He retired in 2017 when he and his wife moved to St. Petersburg, FL,
To leave condolences, please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity or The American Lung Association. https://action.lung.org/site/Donation2?df_id=31271&mfc_pref=T&31271.donation=form1

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved