Kevin Bruce McClellan
Kevin Bruce McClellan, 67, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away after a long illness on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. He died peacefully in his sleep with his loving wife Riva by his side.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife Riva; his brother Arnold McClellan (Judy); daughters Katherine McClellan and Molly Davis (Caleb); step daughters Sara and Melissa Avrick; grandchildren Helen, Hazel, Olive and Oona Davis.
For over three decades Kevin had been a significant fixture in the business of appraising American, English and Continental furniture, Fine and Decorative Arts of the 18th and 19th centuries as well as residential contents in Fairfield County, CT. He retired in 2017 when he and his wife moved to St. Petersburg, FL,
