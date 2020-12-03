1/1
Kevin Parham
1965 - 2020
Kevin D. Parham Sr.
November 27, 1965 - November 29, 2020. Kevin Douglas Parham, age 55 of Norwalk, died tragically in Ansonia on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born in Greenwich on November 27, 1965, he was a son of Dora Lee (Kettler) Parham of Norwalk and the late Richard D. Parham. Kevin was raised in Norwalk and graduated from Brien McMahon High School in 1983. He then attended Denver Automotive & Diesel College where he became a certified mechanic. He was currently employed as tree worker for the New England Horticultural Services Co., a job he truly enjoyed. Previously, he worked as an oil truck delivery driver for the Kaufman Fuel Co. for many years and was a skilled automotive mechanic. Kevin was an avid motorcycle and motorsports enthusiast; when not riding his bike, he could often be found racing slot cars. He was a fan of all sports, especially an avid Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees fan. He was also a passionate animal lover and was especially proud of his fish and turtle aquarium. In addition to his mother, he is survived by sons, Kevin D. (Tiana Avellino) Parham, Jr. of Ansonia and Richard (Rahul Ramcharan) Parham of Norwalk; a brother, Michael (Maggie) Parham of Monroe, and a sister, Jacquelin Czel of Boston; grandchildren, Jeremy and Elleanora Infante of Derby; step-daughter, Sarah Parisi; step-son, Vincent Rossin; and his former spouse, Linda Rossin-Parham of Norwalk. Family and friends are invited to attend a walk-through visitation at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Please be advised that all protocol, screening and social restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic will be exercised. Funeral services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be to the Ansonia Animal Shelter, Division Street, Ansonia, CT 06401. Online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com.

Published in The Hour on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
