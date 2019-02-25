The Hour Obituaries
|
Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption Church
98 Riverside Ave
Westport, CT
View Map
Resources
Kimberly Kelly Cirillo
Kimberly Kelly Mary Cirillo, 53, of Westport died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a 15 year battle with cancer. Born in Stamford, the daughter of James Anthony Sr. and Georgina (Kelly) Russo, she was the loving wife of Guy S. Cirillo for 31 years.
Kim was a graduate of Norwalk High School and the University of Connecticut. After graduating college she was the Assistant Director of Human Resources for Arthur Andersen for seven years before dedicating her time as a loving mother to the twins that she adored.
She enjoyed tennis at Intensity Fitness, softball, skiing, boating on Long Island Sound, Compo Beach and walking her beloved dog Barney. She was a member of the US Tennis Association and Assumption Church.
In addition to her husband Guy, she is survived by their children Thomas Francis James and Kelly Elizabeth Ann, as well as her brother and sisters, James Anthony Russo Jr. and his wife Tracy of Scottsdale, AZ, Christine Pullen and her husband Dan of Naperville, IL, Robin Johnson and her husband Dave of Wilton, and several nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive friends on Friday, March 1 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Avenue, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1 at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave, Westport. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Autism Speaks in honor of her beloved nephew Sam Pullen.
For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Feb. 25, 2019
