Kirsten Amy Flattery, age 78 of Norwalk, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was the loving wife for 28 years of Michael F. Flattery. Kirsten was born in Allentown, PA on April 20, 1941, the daughter of the late James R. and Kirsten Manville Gainfort. She was a graduate of Parkland High School in Allentown and attended Beaver College in PA. Kirsten worked for 35 years combined as an office manager for Norcom Electronics and then with Data Technology Systems with her husband Mike. She was an avid gardener and reader, enjoyed camping, crossword puzzles and playing scrabble with her mother and mother-in-law. Kirsten also did some modeling in her younger years and was once named "Miss Polaroid". She also humorously nicknamed herself "The Original Cougar".

In addition to her husband Mike, Kirsten is survived by her brother James Gainfort, her nieces Kim and Jenny, her nephew Billy and many friends. She was also predeceased by her twin sister Caroline Jean Koncsol.

Kirsten's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a memorial service to begin at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the