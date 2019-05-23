The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirsten Flattery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirsten Flattery

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kirsten Flattery Obituary
Kirsten Amy Flattery
Kirsten Amy Flattery, age 78 of Norwalk, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was the loving wife for 28 years of Michael F. Flattery. Kirsten was born in Allentown, PA on April 20, 1941, the daughter of the late James R. and Kirsten Manville Gainfort. She was a graduate of Parkland High School in Allentown and attended Beaver College in PA. Kirsten worked for 35 years combined as an office manager for Norcom Electronics and then with Data Technology Systems with her husband Mike. She was an avid gardener and reader, enjoyed camping, crossword puzzles and playing scrabble with her mother and mother-in-law. Kirsten also did some modeling in her younger years and was once named "Miss Polaroid". She also humorously nicknamed herself "The Original Cougar".
In addition to her husband Mike, Kirsten is survived by her brother James Gainfort, her nieces Kim and Jenny, her nephew Billy and many friends. She was also predeceased by her twin sister Caroline Jean Koncsol.
Kirsten's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a memorial service to begin at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the () For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now