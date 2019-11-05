Home

Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
home of Danny and Amy Metter,
56 Sherwood Avenue
Greenwich, CT
Larry Metter Obituary
Larry Metter
Larry Metter passed away at Norwalk Hospital at 61 years of age on October 28, 2019, of cancer and related complications. Larry was born in Merrick, Long Island, one of three sons born to Roslyn and Bert Metter of Greenwich, CT. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Corinne, sons Jeff and Brian, daughter Lianne, and granddaughter Gabriella. Larry and Corinne settled in Norwalk and have lived there for 25 years.
Larry was brought up in Greenwich before studying at Hartt School of Music, graduating from the University of Bridgeport, and earning a Master of Science degree from New York University. He was an accomplished musician, a talented pianist, saxophone player, and lyricist. Larry enjoyed a rewarding career as an instructional designer and loved skiing, traveling and spending time with his family.
The memorial for friends and family will be held at the home of Danny and Amy Metter, 56 Sherwood Avenue, Greenwich, CT on Sunday, November 24th from 12:30 - 3:00 p.m.
Donations in Larry's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (https://www.jdrf.org.)
Published in The Hour on Nov. 6, 2019
