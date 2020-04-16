|
|
Laura M. Corello
Laura M. Corello, 88, wife of the late Anthony Corello passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 15, 2020.
Born in Norwalk on June 17, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Benny and Frances (Lamendola) Bonomo. Laura was an assembler for Perken Elmer in Norwalk for many years.
She loved to cook and play bingo and spend time with her family and friends. She was always there for anyone that needed her. Laura never had children but treated all her nieces and nephews as if they were her own.
Laura is survived by her beloved niece and caretaker Erma Golding as well as several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Anthony, Laura was predeceased by brothers James, Angelo, Santo, and her beloved sister Jennie of which were inseparable. As well as her lifelong friend Eleonore Delallo.
Services will be private and a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 17, 2020