Lawrence Du Rant Church
Lawrence Du Rant Church, a lifetime Norwalker, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Larry was born in Norwalk, Feb. 2, 1952. He attended Norwalk public schools, graduating from Norwalk High School in 1969. He attended Kenyon College followed by University of Connecticut Law School. Marrying his high school sweetheart, Beth Liebman, he returned to Norwalk, where he began a career practicing law. He partnered with Charles Pirro III to open Pirro & Church, LLC, where he worked for over 35 years.
Larry had deep roots in Norwalk. He made a commitment to raising his family here and was a dedicated father who always made time for family, both immediate and extended.
He was deeply involved in the Norwalk community, serving on the Common Council, along with stints on Planning & Zoning and Redevelopment. He also volunteered on numerous local boards. He was fond of singing, with a melodious baritone that he shared Sunday mornings in the First Congregational Church Choir, as well as any time the mood struck him (which was always). He was also a huge baseball fan, having rooted for the Dodgers ever since seeing a left-handed Duke Snider on TV in the mid '50s. He coached each of his sons' baseball teams in the Cranbury League.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Beth; his siblings Allen, Randall, and Clara; his children John (wife Sara) and Michael, both of Norwalk; his grandchildren Daniel and Benjamin; and his mother-in-law, Lenore Liebman. He was predeceased by his parents, Lorna Henry Church and Gerald Du Rant Church, and his father-in-law, Bernard Liebman.
A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church on the Green, 3 Lewis Street, on Saturday, December 7, at 11 a.m. Shiva will follow on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Church residence from 12-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to STAR, Inc., 182 Wolfpit Ave., Norwalk, CT, or the First Congregational Church on the Green, 3 Lewis Street, Norwalk, CT. Arrangements are in the care of Collins Funeral Home, Norwalk, CT. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 6, 2019