Lawrence E. Rosen
Lawrence E. Rosen, 82, passed away on Monday, May 4th, 2020. Loving father of Debra, Michael, and David. Beloved younger brother of Rosalie and Bernice. Doting grandfather of Danielle, Rachel, Simon, and Chelsi, and great-grandfather of Rosalie and Junie.
Larry was born on January 6, 1938 in Stamford. He grew up in New Canaan and graduated from New Canaan High School, after which he earned his degree from Nasson College. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army Special Troops in Heidelberg, Germany. After completing his service, Larry returned to his roots in Connecticut, where he joined his dad in running the family's clothing business in New Canaan. He went on to become a beloved employee at Richards of Greenwich for 30 years, as well as a decorated member of the Freemasons and Shriners for over 50 years.
After retiring, Larry spent his time doing what he loved most: traveling the world, gardening, hugging his family, and taking classes as a Lifetime Learner at Norwalk Community College. He had such a deep love for nature and wildlife, and his travels took him on incredible adventures to six continents.
Larry was laid to rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Independent Lodge Cemetery in Darien, Connecticut, alongside his mother and father, Lillian and William Rosen. He will be so very missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Larry's memory to the World Wildlife Fund (www.worldwildlife.org)
Published in The Hour & Stamford Advocate on May 11, 2020.