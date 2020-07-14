Lawrence L Kozar

September 16, 1958-June 15, 2020

Lawrence (Larry) L. Kozar was the son of the late Louis L. Kozar Sr. and Ann T. Kozar of Norwalk, CT.

Larry's most cherished memories were of playing fullback for the Norwalk High School Bears football team. As a kid Larry idolized Larry Csonka and John Riggins and tried his best to emulate their hard-nosed running game. Although his playing on the field was tough and through-the-middle, his friends that knew him best described him as a big man on campus with a gregarious attitude and a kind heart. The friendships that he forged throughout his school years would last for decades.

Laughter and good times is how those who knew him best described their memories of him.

Larry was known for having many talents. He was creative and artistic and made a living as a stone mason and bricklayer.

He is survived by his brother Louis L. Kozar Jr, and Diane M Kozar.



