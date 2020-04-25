|
Lawrence (Larry) Mappa
Lawrence (Larry) Mappa, 86, of Norwalk, beloved husband to Marie, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born in Greenwich, CT on December 31, 1933 to the late Lorenzo and Theresa Cecchelli Mappa. Larry graduated from Greenwich High School, and soon afterward he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from January 20, 1953 to January 20, 1957.
Larry worked for the former Dorr-Oliver Co. of Stamford, CT as a Sales Manager for the Parts Division. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Marie. He also loved cooking, walking everyday with his headphones listening to sports and relaxing at Calf Pasture Beach in his lounge chair. He was a dedicated New York Giants fan.
Larry is survived by his devoted wife Marie Belvedere Mappa of Port Chester, NY; his loving children: Cathy Sullivan, her husband David, and their daughter Jessica; Larry Mappa, his wife Lauren, and their children, daughter Carly, son Jack and daughter Roey; Chris Mappa and his children, son Christopher and daughter Claudia. All three children reside in Fairfield, CT. He is also survived by his brother, Pat Mappa, of Norwalk, along with many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, James Mappa and Anthony (Tony) Mappa.
Larry's family wishes to express their appreciation and heartfelt thanks to Jim Horn and all the staff at the Autumn Lake Healthcare at Norwalk.
Larry was a lifetime member at the Piedmont Club in Darien and the Saint Ann Club in Norwalk.
Larry was laid to rest at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk with a private service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory may be made to the Saint Ann Club, 16 Hendricks Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 26, 2020