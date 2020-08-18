Lawrence Pack

May 31, 1953 - Aug 9, 2020Lawrence C. Pack, 85, originally from Rowayton, CT and most recently of Hampstead, NC, passed away peacefully at his home in North Carolina on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Larry was born on May 31, 1935 to Clayton and Marion Pack.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Doug.

Larry attended Rowayton grade school and graduated from Norwalk High School in 1953, both in Connecticut. Larry began his career in the HVAC service industry. He later became founder and sole proprietor of Pack-Timco, Inc. heating and cooling based out of Norwalk from 1967 until his retirement in 1995, and sold to his son Glenn. Larry was a lifelong boater, proud member of the South Norwalk Boat Club, active with the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts and earned an award for meritorious service to the U.S. Power Squadron of Norwalk. Larry also had a love for classic cars. While living in North Carolina he joined Eastern NC Studebaker chapter, Sun Coast Cruisers, participated in many car shows and won trophies. Larry and Dixie lived a fun filled life of camping and traveling in their RV. They made numerous trips across the country, including stops in Mexico and Canada.

Larry is survived by his wife of 17 years, Dixie; loving sons, Jeffrey, Glenn and wife Mary; grandchildren, Christopher, Jessica, Jaclyn Pack, Ajia Rizzo White; one great-granddaughter; brothers, Arthur and wife Lynn, Danny, Bill and many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.

At Larry's request there will be no services, but a celebration of life will be held at his home on September 12 with details to be announced. Special thanks to Home Instead and Liberty Hospice for all their loving care.



