|
|
Lawrence D. Weiner
Weiner, Lawrence D. Of Norwalk, April 12, 2020. Husband of Judith (Deutsch). Stepfather of David Hoffman and wife Robin of Lynnfield, MA and Susan Barra of Stamford, CT. Predeceased by his brother George, sister Sylvia, sister Molly, and brother Murray. Uncle of Susan Wells and husband Jim of Seattle, WA, Marion Prusher of Queens, NY, Judy Jickling of Naperville, IL, Robert Varinek and wife Tina of New York, NY, and Sylvia Nizri and husband Jack of Scotch Plains, NJ. Also survived by four grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Holly, and Kevin. His ashes will be spread at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA Attn: Linda Piramani 520 8th Ave., New York, NY 10018-4195. Funeral arrangements made by Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Rd., Fairfield, CT 06824.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 19, 2020