Lealand Francis Gardella
Lealand Francis Gardella, a long - time resident of CT passed away January 23, 2020.
Lee is survived by his children, Lealand Jr., Jonathan and Austin, his four sisters, Allyn, Loretta, Doris and Joy and his brother Walter, and six grandchildren, Phoenix, Evan, Giovanni, Natas, James, and Madison.
Lee was born in Huntington, NY on December 1, 1950. He moved to the Marvin Beach section of Norwalk, CT as a teenager and later met the love of his life, Violette. They married, shared a life full of happiness and love with their children and moved back to Marvin Beach in the same home he grew up in.
Lee was a man of many trades, from co owning Imported Cars of Darien to remodeling homes. He was a long time member of the South Norwalk Boat Club and Shore and Country Club. Lee enjoyed spending many hours on the water including Shark and Tuna fishing in Montauk, where he was known to win numerous tournaments.
Lee was proceeded by his loving wife Violette, both parents, Allen and Marion, and youngest sister Toni.
A celebration of his life will be held at the South Norwalk Boat Club, on February 9th, 2020 from 1-4.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 4, 2020