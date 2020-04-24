The Hour Obituaries
More Obituaries for Lenore Mintz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenore Mintz

Lenore Mintz Obituary
Lenore (Lea) Chaice Mintz
Lenore (Lea) Chaice Mintz, 94, wife of the late Lewis R Mintz, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 virus at Ridge Crest at Meadow Ridge in Redding, Ct. Lea is survived by her three sons, Richard and his wife Barbara, Alan and his wife Pam, and Douglas and his wife Elaine, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Though born in New York, Lea was a long time resident of Norwalk and was active in her community volunteering for educational and political organizations such as the Bayer Corp, the United Way and the Urban League of Southwestern, Ct . Lea served as chairman of the Norwalk Board of Education from 1966-1972 and was instrumental in starting Norwalk Community College. From 1953-1970 Lea ran the Welcome Wagon of Norwalk and then worked in human resources for the Golden Door, a personal placement firm. In 1992 she devoted her time to Family & Children's Agency as their Community Relations Consultant. As the recipient of numerous awards she valued and loved her family and her community most of all.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 25, 2020
