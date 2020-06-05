Lentine Walker Scott
Lentine Joyce Walker-Scott, age 78, of Norwalk, Connecticut, went home to be with the Lord May 30, 2020 in Bridgeport, CT. She was born in Haddington, Hanover Jamaica, West Indies to the late Tom Walker and Doris Wright Lentine grew up in Haddington with her mom and beloved grandparents. Lentine attended Cacoon Cantle School. After finishing school she moved to Kingston Jamaica. While working in Kingston, Lentine met and married Clarance Scott. Lentine wanted a better life for herself and her family; she migrated to Canada in 1966 for a short time. Lentine relocated to the USA due to an invite from her friend Sylvia Douglas.
After emigrating to the USA, Lentine settled in Norwalk, CT. She worked in various jobs as a nanny, housekeeper. She attended Norwalk Community College and received her high school diploma. After achieving this goal, she attended their CNA program. She became a licensed CAN, and worked thereafter at Norwalk Hospital for over 42 years. One of Lentine's favorite pastimes was travelling Europe, Germany, Holland and all parts of the Caribbean.
Lentine is survived by her only child, Joyce (Kurt) Guytan of Bridgeport, CT, three grandchildren; Curt Guytan of Bridgeport,CT, Sharessa Guytan-Taylor of Jacksonville, FL and Markus Guytan also of Bridgeport, CT, and two great grandchildren, Genesis Pittman and Cameron Guytan of Bridgeport, CT. She was also predeceased by her loving grandparents and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in The Hour on Jun. 5, 2020.