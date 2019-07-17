Lenwood N. Smith

Lenwood N. Smith, 76, a Norwalk native affectionately known as "Lenny", fell asleep in death on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital, in Waterbury, CT knowing he was loved by his family and friends.

Lenwood was born on September 28,1942, in Norwalk, CT to the late Alton and Helen Smith. He graduated from Norwalk Public Schools, and later went on to obtain a degree as a Certified Nursing Assistant. He worked for RegalCare at Waterbury, CT, until retirement.

Lenwood is survived by and leaves to cherish his memories, his children Michael Smith, Allison Smith, and Danielle Desjardins, all of Waterbury, CT; one grandson Dante' Bowden, of Naugatuck, CT; two brothers, James Hunt, of Port Royal, SC. and Alton Smith, Jr., of Norwalk, CT; four sisters, Carlin Walker of Newport News, VA; Barbara Jackson of Bridgeport, CT; Shirley (Michael) Preston and Patricia Smith of Norwalk, CT. Separated by paper, but remaining lifelong friends, Lorraine Smith, of Waterbury, CT; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Lenwood was predeceased by his brother, Pompey Smith and sister Margaret Johnson.

Friends may call on Saturday, July 20, from 9:00-10:00 a.m., at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Avenue, Norwalk. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences. Published in The Hour on July 18, 2019