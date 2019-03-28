Leon Martin Albert, Jr.

Leon Martin Albert, Jr., 93, of Norwalk, CT, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019, just 13 days shy of his 94th birthday. He was the son of the late Leon and Ida (Britto) Albert, and was predeceased by his longtime companion, Josephine Bonomo.

Leon was born January 30, 1925, in Norwalk, and attended local schools. His service in the United States Navy during WWII as a Gunner's Mate Second Class from April 1943 to February 1946, took him around the world. He served in supply ship convoys, including Convoy UGS-40 aboard the S.S. Thomas W. Bickett, and was present at the sinking of the German Battleship, "Scharnhorst." Leon was awarded the following decorations: Bronze Star, American Theatre Medal, European Theatre Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal, and the Victory Medal. After returning home from the war, he married Sally Glanbocki, had three sons and a daughter and was a dedicated family man. As a lifelong, self-employed contractor, his work can be found in residences all around Fairfield County.

Leon was a parishioner of St. Mary's RC Church for many years. He loved to take his family out on his motorboat and fish in LI Sound. He liked to golf when he was young, and became an avid fan of pro golf, tennis, the NY Mets and NY Jets. He was renowned for his uncanny ability to always find a good deal.

Leon is survived by two sons, John and Thomas Albert, and daughter Eileen Albert. He was predeceased by another son, Stephen Albert. Leon was blessed with one grandchild, Sarah L. Albert, and is also survived by daughter-in-law, Barbara Yedinak Albert, family friends Cheryl Bonomo and Lisa DiScala, and several nieces and nephews. Published in The Hour on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary