Leslie Brin Andrews
It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved Leslie on July 1st. She was enjoying her favorite pastime – bicycling, when she tragically took a fall. She died peacefully without pain. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Andrews; her stepson, Scott Andrews (Suling); her many friends and her beloved cats. Services will be private. For details on a future public celebration of her life, send an email to: [email protected]
Visit www.collins-funeral.com to read the full obituary and to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on July 5, 2019