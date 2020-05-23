Leslie Concannon
Leslie Concannon, of Riverdale, NY and Wilton, CT, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Leslie was born on June 22, 1954 in Pasadena, California to Edward and Catherine Concannon.
She was raised in Weston, CT, an alumnus of Greens Farms Academy, 1972, and Kirkland College, 1976. A talented artist, with degrees from Boston Museum School, 1984, and Queens College, 1995, she worked as an illustrator for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, as a graphic designer and for Studio in a School on art education and development, before starting with the NYC public schools as an art teacher in 2004. Most recently, Leslie had been teaching for 9 years at Grant Avenue Elementary. She belonged to an artist collective, meeting weekly for 10 years in Old Saybrook, CT, where she enjoyed going to paint with her cairn terrier, Henry. Leslie exhibited there through Gallery One, and her art studio, Wilson Avenue Loft Artists in South Norwalk, CT, along with numerous other galleries and art shows. Leslie was an active member of the Saugatuck Shores Club, where she spent many summer days, painting and relaxing in the company of family and friends. She died from an acute heart attack at NY Presbyterian/Columbia Hospital. Leslie is survived by her mother, Catherine Concannon, her sister Carey Concannon, her nephew, Eamann McMillion and many cousins. Leslie will be deeply missed by her students, fellow faculty, family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when it is safe for everyone to travel. The family is thankful for memorial donations, and asks that they be made to: https://studioinaschool.org/support/, Studio in a school, 75 West End Avenue, NY, NY 10023. For online condolences, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on May 23, 2020.