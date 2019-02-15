Lewis J. Pennell

Lewis J. Pennell, 58, of Norfolk, CT passed away with loved ones by his side on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Charlotte-Hungerford Hospital. Lew took nothing in life for granted, and will be remembered most for his kindness, dedication, and generosity of spirit.

Born June 27, 1960 in Philadelphia, PA, Lew was the second of four sons of Lewis W. and Barbara L. Pennell. He was a graduate of the Center for Vocational Arts in Norwalk, CT and spent the early part of his career working as a mechanic in the sheet metal industry. In 2003, he began work at Mountainside Treatment Center in Canaan, CT, where he was a transportation coordinator for ten years. Lew helped usher hundreds of people toward recovery from addiction, both literally and figuratively: he was the first person to greet those looking to make a new life for themselves, and he offered compassion and empathy by sharing his own journey. Lew was a friend to many in the recovery community, and his sixteen-year sobriety served as an inspiration to those around him.

In 2004, he met the love of his life, Colleen Reardon, whose companionship was one of his greatest joys in the last fifteen years of his life. Lew loved the outdoors and was a keen fisherman; he spent many summer days at Twin Lakes in Lakefield, CT, enjoying the company of friends and family on his boat.

In addition to his parents and loving partner, Colleen, Lew is survived by his stepdaughters, Abigail and Emily, as well as three brothers and sisters-in-law: Lee and Marsha of Enfield, CT; Kevin and Joyce of Norwalk, CT; and Glenn and Tammy of Port St. Lucie, FL. He also leaves behind many cousins, four nieces, two nephews, four grand-nieces, and three grand-nephews. Among the many longtime friends grieving Lew's loss are Bill and Vanessa Millard, with whom Lew shared many joyful memories.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main St., Canaan, CT 06018. Following the service, friends and family are invited to gather to celebrate Lew's life at the Bitterman Center, 2 Daisy Hill Road, Canaan, CT.