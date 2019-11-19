|
|
Lewis J. Spero
Lewis J. Spero of Norwalk, loving and devoted father, 99 years old died peacefully at Norwalk Hospital on November 17, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Lewis was born on October 9, 1920. He was the son of the late Anthony and Assunta Gazzio Spero.
Lewis was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Mucci Spero, daughter Gloria Spero Farina, son-in-law James Perry, and three brothers and three sisters.
Lewis is survived by his daughters, Angel Guman and husband Steve, Susan M. Perry, Barbara Loehn and husband Richard, Rosemarie Ginter and husband John, and Linda Spero; sons, Lewis Spero, Mark Spero and wife Linda and Anthony Spero and wife Diane. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Lewis was a veteran of World War II, he served in the Army and was discharged with a good conduct medal. Lewis was a truck driver for Vallerie's Transportation for 42 years, he received an award for saving a child's life on interstate 95 and an award for driver of the year. Lewis then went on to be a Special Police Officer. He was also a member of the Knight of Columbus, the VFW, and was president of the retirees of the local 191 Teamsters Union. Lewis enjoyed his Lionel trains and making model airplanes. He was also a big fan of the New York Yankees and the San Francisco 49ers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 21, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial with military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.
Friends may call Wednesday, November 20, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 20, 2019