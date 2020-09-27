Libia Ismenia Holguin
Libia Ismenia Holguin, age 64 of Norwalk, died peacefully at the Norwalk Hospital on Tuesday, September 22. She was the loving wife of Archimedes Robledo-Correa for 44 years. Libia was born in Colombia on September 13, 1956, the daughter of the late Luis Angel Holguin and Blanca Ismenia Perez Arango and Stepmom Maria Piedad Hincapie Salazar.
She had worked at Kent Park and was very devoted to her family and St. Mary's Church in Norwalk.
Survivors also include two daughters and their spouses, Angela Yaneth Guzman and her husband Rodrigo Guzman, and Erika Robledo and her husband Ramiro Gutierrez, loving grandchildren Nicolas and Leonardo Guzman and Christopher Gutierrez, 10 brothers, 10 sisters and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Church, 669 West Ave., Norwalk on Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 AM. To leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com