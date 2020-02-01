|
Lillian N. Manzi
Lillian N. Manzi, age 88 of Norwalk died peacefully at her home on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Salvatore J. Manzi. Lillian was born in Norwalk on September 29, 1931, the daughter of the late Mary Sampias Kubovic. She loved shopping and travelling and activities with St. Thomas the Apostle Church, where she was a member for many years. Lillian is survived by her three sons, Salvatore Manzi, Jr. and his wife Paula (Kiska), Mark Manzi and his fiancé Lynn Gaudio, Michael Manzi and his wife Kimberly (Slater), three grandsons, Matthew, Nicholas and Ryan, and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 4, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. Lillian's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Monday from 5-8 p.m. Donations in her name may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 (https://cthumane.org/) For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Feb. 2, 2020