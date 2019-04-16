Linda J.Hopp

Linda J. Hopp, 74, of Danbury, Ct., passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Danbury Hospital, with her family by her side. She was born in Norwalk August 9, 1944 to the late Hubert and Priscilla (Gorham) Kelly. Linda was the devoted and loving wife of William Hopp for 47 years. She is survived by her two loving brothers William (Barbara) of Beacon Falls and Robert (Mary Lou) of Pennsylvania along with her niece Pamela (Kelly) Figlar and her nephews William Kelly and Christopher Kelly along with 7 great nieces. Linda worked in the insurance business for both the Glover and Gaynor Agencies, before retiring as a bookkeeper for the Norwalk Inn. She also was active for many years as a Sunday School teacher and usher at the New Canaan Congregational Church.

A Memorial service for Linda will be held at 2:00pm, on April 28, 2019 at First Church of Christ, 25 Cross Highway, Redding, Ct.

Published in The Hour on Apr. 16, 2019