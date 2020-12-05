1/1
Linda Lawlor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda H. Lawlor
Linda Howard Lawlor, age 80 of Norwalk, CT, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 following a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Donald; her children, Thomas Loucas (Carolyn) of Boston, MA, Douglas Loucas of Fairfield, Jennifer Corbett (Peter) of Fairfield, Stephanie Loucas of Emeryville, CA and Donald Lawlor Jr. of Norwalk; her brother, Dr. James Howard (Deborah); a niece and three nephews. Linda will also remain fondly in the memories of her eight grandchildren, Peter, Reilly (Connor), Jack, Lindsey, Lydia, Katelyn, Michael and DJ; and her great-granddaughter Louise. She was predeceased by her stepdaughter, Shannon Lawlor Nolan. Her family is comforted to know that she is also reunited with her parents, Alice and Jim Howard.
Linda was born on April 19, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA. She attended Endicott College and pursued a successful career in retail management and later interior decorating, while raising her children. She was an avid tennis player and golfer, and a long-standing member of Shorehaven Golf Club. She loved to cook, read, play bridge and volunteer at local organizations. Above all else, she adored spending time with her loving family and wonderful friends. She will be remembered by many as a spreader of joy, with vibrant style, an infectious smile and a warm heart. Private services will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to The Open Door homeless Shelter in Norwalk, CT (www.opendoorshelter.org). To send online condolences, please visit www.magnerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magner Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved