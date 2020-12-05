Linda H. Lawlor
Linda Howard Lawlor, age 80 of Norwalk, CT, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 following a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Donald; her children, Thomas Loucas (Carolyn) of Boston, MA, Douglas Loucas of Fairfield, Jennifer Corbett (Peter) of Fairfield, Stephanie Loucas of Emeryville, CA and Donald Lawlor Jr. of Norwalk; her brother, Dr. James Howard (Deborah); a niece and three nephews. Linda will also remain fondly in the memories of her eight grandchildren, Peter, Reilly (Connor), Jack, Lindsey, Lydia, Katelyn, Michael and DJ; and her great-granddaughter Louise. She was predeceased by her stepdaughter, Shannon Lawlor Nolan. Her family is comforted to know that she is also reunited with her parents, Alice and Jim Howard.
Linda was born on April 19, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA. She attended Endicott College and pursued a successful career in retail management and later interior decorating, while raising her children. She was an avid tennis player and golfer, and a long-standing member of Shorehaven Golf Club. She loved to cook, read, play bridge and volunteer at local organizations. Above all else, she adored spending time with her loving family and wonderful friends. She will be remembered by many as a spreader of joy, with vibrant style, an infectious smile and a warm heart. Private services will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to The Open Door homeless Shelter in Norwalk, CT (www.opendoorshelter.org
