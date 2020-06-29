Linda Lee McFarlaneAugust 31, 1948 - June 21, 2020Linda Lee McFarlane, age 71, of Norwalk, Connecticut, passed into peaceful rest on Sunday, June 21st, 2020.She was born on August 31st, 1948 in Port Chester, New York; raised in Suffolk, Virginia. Moody Lowman and Parthine Evans had little Linda Lee Loman who flourished into a beautiful supportive daughter and was taught the important values of life.Linda was a loving mother of four, the matriarch of the family. Linda was well respected for her disciplined demeanor, her sense of style and unique ways, that she passed onto all her children.In 1996 Linda was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed spreading the truth and teaching to her family, fellows and all who kept an open ear. She kept the family united with her delicious cooking, playing spades and sharing memorable times together. When she was not preaching or enjoying time with the family, she was a health care provider for many years and enjoyed giving comfort to those.Linda Lee McFarlane was predeceased by her father, Moody Lowman; her mother, Parthine Evans; her son William "Ben" Ames; two sisters, and one brother, of which was Kenneth Lowman with whom she was especially close to.Linda is survived by her son Theo Lowman; her daughters Tonya Ames-McNeil and Jacqueline Morris; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild that she loved very much. As well as six sisters and one brother. Who will all cherish and remember her kindness, love, great hospitality and strong faith up until the end.