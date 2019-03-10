Livia G. Ryan

Livia G. Ryan , 92, of Norwalk, died on March 9, 2019 at Notre Dame Rehabilitation and Convalescent Home in Norwalk. Born in Norwalk, daughter of the late Peter and Louise (Granito) Giordano, she worked for Klein's in Westport for 31 years. She was predeceased by her husband John "Jack" Ryan, daughter-in-law Debbie Ryan, two sisters, Marie Reda and Angelina Cocchia and a brother Robert Fredo.

Livia is survived by her children Jack Ryan of Farmongton, and Katharine Simoes and her husband Manny of Norwalk, three grandchildren Stefanie Ryan, Ashley Ogorzalek and husband Dave, and Paul Ryan and wife (Sneha), as well as several nieces and nephews.

Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave, Norwalk. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. Memorial donations may be made to: All Saints Catholic School or "SSTV- Capital Improvements" c/o Notre Dame Conval., 76 West Rocks Rd, Norwalk, CT 06850 For directions or online memorial page, please go to: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com Published in The Hour on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary