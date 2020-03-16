|
Lois Hendry Brooks
5/21/1921 – 3/14/2020Lois H. Brooks, 98, a resident of Norwalk, Connecticut for more than 50 years, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home in Greenville, South Carolina.
She was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, the only child of James Raymond Hendry and Edythe (Ryerson) Hendry. She graduated from Kearny High School and went on to earn a degree in advertising design from Pratt Institute (Brooklyn, New York). After graduation she worked for various newspapers and an advertising agency in New York City.
Lois married Walter Brooks on February 2, 1944. Walter was an illustrator, art director and graphic artist. In addition to being a wife, mother to two sons and home-maker, Lois was a lifelong artist, working in a variety of media that included assemblage, mosaics, hooked wool rugs, acrylics and watercolors. She designed and distributed as gifts a large collection of greeting cards and printed bookmarks as well as a fanciful menagerie painted on rocks collected from her travels.
Lois took great delight in language and wrote numerous poems and short stories, some of which she illustrated. She was also an avid tennis player, played well into her 80s, and achieved some success in ladies doubles competitions as a member of the Shore and Country Club.
She was predeceased by her husband in 1987. She is survived by her sons Christopher of Greer, South Carolina, and David of Corvallis, Oregon, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
No service is planned. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Rowayton Arts Center, Rowayton, CT (https://rowaytonarts.org/support/) or .
Published in The Hour on Mar. 17, 2020