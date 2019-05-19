Lois Buschbaum Marasco

Lois Buschbaum Marasco, 84, of Norwalk, passed peacefully Thursday morning, May 16, 2019 at Maplewood Senior Living. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony Marasco, and her sister Donna Buschbaum Rooney.

Born on December 25, 1934, daughter of the late George and Eleanor O'Brien Buschbaum, Lois graduated Norwalk High School and remained a lifelong resident of Norwalk, Connecticut. Lois served as a member of the Neptune Boat Club, where she acquired both her love of ducks and her nickname "Scooper" as she ran their newsletter. Lois was also very proud of her 26 years of service at STAR Inc., in both finance and reception. She was well known for her sense of fashion, her infectious smile, and her tremendous love for her family and St. Jude. When Lois wasn't working, you would find her playing scrabble, reading a book, or keeping true to her nickname by writing articles for Maplewood.

Surviving family include her son Ronti Teodoro (Sue), daughter Debbie Delph (Allan), nephew Brian Rooney (Amy), niece Lisa Rooney, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 22nd, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery.Friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Tuesday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to or STAR Inc. For more information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.collins-funeral.com Published in The Hour on May 19, 2019