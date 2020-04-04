|
Lois Hendrick McCarthy
Lois Hendrick McCarthy, 96 years young, cherished wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 and is now reunited with her beloved husband Gene.
Lois was born and raised in Norwalk, Connecticut on May 16, 1923, the daughter of Charles A. Hendrick Sr and Viola M. Guyer. She was educated at St. Mary's Parochial School and graduated from Norwalk High School in the Class of 1940. Her class was the first graduating class of the then new Norwalk High School. Upon graduating from high school she left Norwalk to work in Washington, DC in the Pentagon. While working at the Pentagon during World War II, she met her husband Gene (aka Clark Gable) who was serving in the US Army. This wartime romance led to marriage. Lois married Gene in a wartime ceremony just prior to the end of the war.
After the war, she returned to Gene's hometown of Fall River, Massachusetts. There she raised their two children and truly enjoyed a full family life and social life. She was employed as a social worker for the Department of Social Services of Fall River until her retirement.
Lois was a longtime member of the Holy Name Women's Guild, the Westport Yacht Club, the Fall River Country Club and the UMASS Dartmouth Second Half Lifelong Learning Club. Additionally, Lois had a love of acting and volunteered with the Little Theater. Her name was featured in the credits of the Fall River movie, "Below the Hill".
Lois also had a great love of books and always enjoyed reading her daily newspapers. She loved playing golf and was an avid bridge player both at local clubs and later online. Lois enjoyed a love of the sea especially at Cape Cod where she and her family spent many adult summers with her sister Jean and two brothers, Bob and Charlie and her many nieces and nephews.
Lois had a natural curiosity for life and truly experienced all it had to offer. She demonstrated a true compassion for social issues and was well able to converse in political current affairs. She was a modern, elegant, truly gracious and generous woman who valued family, friends and social justice. To her sister, Jean Mulligan, she was not only a sister but a best friend. She was a great source of fun and humor to her nephews. Her nieces looked to her with a sense of wonder and considered her a true role model. That being said, she was also dedicated to living her life to its fullest and on her own terms.
Lois is survived by her loving children, Patricia McCarthy Stone, Peter McCarthy and their spouses, Jack Stone and Betsy McCarthy, her granddaughter Pamela McCarthy-Smith and spouse Adam Smith and great-granddaughter Avery Smith. She is also survived by her sister Jean R. Mulligan, her brother Robert V. Hendrick and his spouse Mary, and sister-in-law Lois K. Hendrick. She was predeceased by her loving brother Charles A. Hendrick Jr., sisters-in-law Betty Ann Hendrick and Marion Hendrick, brother-in-law Richard M. Ryan and niece Susan R. Conte. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Services for Lois will be held privately.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Club, 803 Bedford Street, Fall River, MA 02723.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 5, 2020