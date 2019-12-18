|
|
Lora Arcudi
Lora Arcudi, 87, formerly from Norwalk, Connecticut, passed away due to complications from a stroke on December 6, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Lora was born on April 1, 1932 in Westport, Connecticut, married and resided in Norwalk for more than 30 years. She worked as a Dental Assistant for a local dentist throughout most of her years in Norwalk. Lora retired and moved to the Villages in Lady Lakes, Florida in 1998 where she led a very active lifestyle playing golf, bowling, dancing and attending various exercise classes.
Most recently Lora moved to Memphis, Tennessee to be close to one of her daughters where she enjoyed an active, independent lifestyle in a retirement community. Lora will be remembered for her kind heart, her generosity to others and her steadfast Faith in God.
She is survived by two siblings, Muffy Zona of Norwalk, Connecticut and Benny Arcudi of South Florida. She is also survived by her three daughters, Lynn Infurchia, Donna Infurchia, Jane Shay and son-in-law Greg Shay; grandsons Eric Stotz and his spouse Jessica Stotz, grandsons, Derek Shay, Jack Shay and Casey Shay as well as three great-grandsons, Bodhi Stotz, Jax Stotz and Zander Stotz.
A Memorial service for Lora will be held in Memphis, Tennessee at Kirby Pines Lifecare Community on January 18, 2020.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 19, 2019