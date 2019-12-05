|
|
Loretta M. Daher
Loretta M. Daher, age 65, of Milford, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. She was born on September 24, 1954 in Norwalk to the late Joseph and Barbara White Daher. Before retiring, she was employed as a sales and marketing executive for Nextel. A devoted and dedicated mother and grandmother, she is survived by her son Michael Howard, grandchildren Shaheen, Theresa, Franki and Damian, brother Peter Daher (Sandy), John Daher (Elizabeth) and Chris Daher (Carolyn), sister Mary Daher (Stephen) and Laura Daher as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Shea. Calling hours are Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford with a funeral service following the visitation at 5 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 6, 2019