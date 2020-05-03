Lorraine Ferrente
Lorraine H. Ferrente
Lorraine H. Ferrente, age 73 of Danbury, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on April 7, 2020. She was born in Norwalk on May 4, 1946, the daughter of the late Alfred M. and Margaret (Pace) Ferrente. Lorraine is survived by her loving sister Judi A. Ferrente and was predeceased by her sister Carla Ferrente. Private graveside services were held for Lorraine at St. John Cemetery where she was laid to rest with her family. Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, a public memorial service will be held in the future, at the earliest opportunity.

Published in The Hour on May 3, 2020.
