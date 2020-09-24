Louis G. Adami

Louis G. Adami, born October 29, 1924, in West New York, New Jersey to Guido and Delfina Adami, died on September 5, 2020. His brother Joseph, and his wife, Anahid Anne Adami, preceded him in death. Lou worked at several firms in human resources, finally settling in 1977 at Litton Industries, where he represented the corporation while negotiating contracts with the labor unions. There his habit of never letting people know what he knew, and appearing to not know what he was talking about, served him well.

His wife, Anne, was the love of his life. Though they knew each other in high school and saw each other when he got back from WWII, it was not till years after that he considered marrying her, and the way he told it was her idea. It was an idea he came to embrace, and one of the few sorrows of his life was that she preceded him in death. When he and Anne left Norwalk to retire in Georgia, in 1989, he did so thinking he did not have many years left. While Anne worked running a regional charity, he spent his time reading and doing yard work. Friends from Connecticut and New Jersey helped sustain him after the shock of Anne's death in 2000. He was proud to live to 95 years, a nice round number, but he was also ready to go.

His son John Adami preceded him in death, and he is survived by his children Mary Adami and Guy Adami and six grandchildren. There will be a memorial service, sometime in 2021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store