Louis G. DiRoma
Louis George DiRoma, age 68 of Norwalk, died at St. Vincent's Medical Center on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was the loving husband of Ann Mattioli DiRoma for 45 years. Louie was born in the Bronx, NY on September 27, 1951, the son of the late Louis and Theresa (DeVito) DiRoma. He was a graduate of Rippowam High School in Stamford and was the owner of Turnpike Shell in Stamford for 27 years until he opened L.D. Interiors, specializing in faux finish painting. Louie enjoyed playing softball, weight lifting and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Ann, Louie is survived by his children Cheri Ann DiRoma and Christopher DiRoma, his grandchildren Nicholas and Mariana DiRoma, his brother Robert DiRoma and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jerome Church. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Nov. 22, 2019