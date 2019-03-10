Services Magner Funeral Home Inc. 12 Mott Avenue Norwalk , CT 06850 (203) 866-5553 Resources More Obituaries for Louis Esposito Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louis Esposito

Obituary Condolences Flowers Louis Anthony Esposito

Louis Anthony Esposito, 93, of Norwalk, the loving husband of the late Mary Yates Esposito, died peacefully on Sunday, March 10th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Louis was born at Norwalk Hospital on October 10th, 1925 to Florence Mae (Weed) Esposito and Anthony Esposito of Norwalk. Lou attended Norwalk schools and graduated from Norwalk High School in the Class of 1943. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.

Lou married the love of his life, Mary, in 1950 and they met the challenges of life together in love and faith for 65 years. They raised ten children, starting in 1952.

Lou worked as a young boy at Joe Jassel's store, right around the corner from his house on High Street. He worked for many years as a delivery driver for Dugan's Bakery and subsequently for Marcus Dairy. In 1964 he owned and operated Tierney Street Store, a neighborhood favorite for many years. He later opened a store on Van Zandt Street and named it after his beloved Mary ("Mary's Market"). After selling both stores, Lou went to visit his old friend Stew Leonard and asked if he had any job openings for a very hard worker! Lou worked in Stew's meat department where he stayed well into his 70's, enjoying the camaraderie of his many co-workers. After his retirement Mary was a little unsure of what to do with all of Lou's free time, where she often said "Call me for anything, but don't call me for lunch!".

Lou kept many of his childhood friends throughout his life, including Don and Kit Gaynor, the late Ferd Gottscham and Vivian Gottscham. Lou was the Captain of The Norwalk High School hockey team. He was voted "Best Dressed" at graduation (with a little help from his Class President, Don Gaynor). Lou loved music in the Big Band Era and often visited New York City with his pals to see the bands play. We will always think of Lou when we hear a Frank Sinatra melody.

Lou remained a devout Catholic every day of his life, often attending daily Mass and saying the Rosary every day.

Lou is survived by his children; Elizabeth Esposito, Catherine McLachlan (William), Joseph Esposito (Nancy), Marylou Dudley, Thomas Esposito (Loretta), Louis Esposito, Helen Kettle (Robert), Joan Cullen (David), Ann Jacoby (Brian), Theresa Lewis (Richard); his beloved grandchildren Carolyn Esposito Raguzin, William and Michael McLachlan, Mathew, Luke and Jane Dudley, Alexandra and Paige Esposito, Molly, Jamie Lee and Lucy Esposito, John Kettle, Anna and Peter Cullen, Elizabeth Jacoby Robinson, Brian and Spencer Jacoby, Rick, Erin and Kyle Lewis; his great-grandchildren Charlotte, James, Harper and Gianna. He was predeceased by his cherished son-in-law Wayne Dudley and sister Joanne Esposito Stenger. He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews: Trisha, Marian, Cathy and Barbara Ochman, Jimmy, Johnny, Billy and Mary Ann Stenger; and brother-in-law Lawrence Yates and Carol.

His family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14th from 5-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15th at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Norwalk, with a burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: The Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, 203 East Ave., Norwalk, CT 06855.