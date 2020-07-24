Louis J. Falcone
Louis J. Falcone, age 88 and longtime Norwalk resident, died peacefully surrounded by his family on July 22, 2020. He was the loving husband for 60 years of the late Rosemarie (Sylvester) Falcone. Louis was born in Belleville, NJ on October 15, 1931, the son of the late Louis A. and Fannie (Raphael) Falcone. He served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Navy and worked for many years as an industrial designer.
Louis was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Norwalk and a member of the Emmaus program. He was also a member of the Laurel Athletic Club and an avid NY Giants fan. Louis enjoyed golf and fishing and was a master woodworker and artist. He shared his artistic gift with a generous spirit which brought endless joy to family and friends.
Survivors include three children; Virginia Franco (Tom), Patricia Raggi (Jim) and Matthew Falcone (Karen), his sister Phillipina Brule, and his five loving grandchildren, James, Erik, Matthew, Megan and Thomas. Louis was also predeceased by his brother Joseph Falcone.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave., Norwalk. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery. Louis' family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(https://www.stjude.org/
). For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com