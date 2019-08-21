|
Luca Ferrandino
Luca Ferrandino, 97, passed away on August 19th at his home in Norwalk. Born March 28, 1922, in the town of Casamicciola Terme on the island of Ischia, Italy, he was the husband of the late Angelina "Angie" Baldino Ferrandino. Luca graduated as an officer from the Merchant Marine Academy in Naples, Italy, before coming to the United States after World War II, where he met his future wife of nearly 70 years and, together, raised their two sons, Vincent and Pat. He was a longtime supervisor at Character Novelty Toy Company in South Norwalk and at Goldline Electronics, among others, and was a lifetime member of the Sons of Italy, St. Ann's Club and the Knights of Columbus. Luca, along with his beloved wife, Angie, made the most of his retirement, traveling the world to such places as Italy (especially to the island of Ischia), Kenya, India, the Panama Canal, Mexico, the Caribbean, The Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada and to many parts of the U.S.A., including Hawaii, Alaska, California and Florida, where he enjoyed his winters in Naples. But most of all, Luca enjoyed the company of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they certainly enjoyed and loved him. He is survived by his two sons, Vincent, who resides in Naples, FL, and Pat, who resides in Norwalk, his daughters-in-law, Christal and Marina, his five grandchildren, Luke (and his wife, Ariana), Marc (and his wife, Kim), Erica (and her husband, Suneel), Angelica and Jon-Luke, and his seven great-grandchildren, Brooke, Jack, Anjali, Amber, Alec, Alexa and Serena. Luca is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jennie DiOrio, his brother-in-law, Thomas Baldino (and his wife, Terri), and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Anna Nestro, his brothers Anthony, Frank, Peter, Joseph, Vincent, Luigi (Gino), and John, his parents, Vincenzo and Maddalena Capuano Ferrandino, and by his grandparents who raised him, Pietro and Marianna Ferrandino.
Friends may call, Friday, August 23rd from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24th at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 22, 2019