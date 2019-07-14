Luciano F. Lombardi

Luciano F. Lombardi, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home in Stamford, Connecticut. Born on January 2, 1932 in Minturno, Italy to the late Francesco and Maria Ciufo Lombardi, Luciano immigrated to the United States and became a citizen in 1954.

As a retired carpenter builder, Luciano was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who cherished spending Sunday dinners with family and friends. His frequent trips to Italy demonstrated his endless love and connection to his birthplace. At home, it was well known that a guest could never escape the Lombardi household without a taste of his best homemade wine and a tenacious game of Briscola.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Lina D'Urso Lombardi, his loving sons, Frank Lombardi and his wife Antoinette, Mario Lombardi, Luciano Lombardi, Jr. and his wife Keri, as well as his adoring grandchildren, Priscilla, Frankie, Lina, Luciano III and Edyn. Also surviving are his siblings, Gaetano Lombardi, Rosa Alicandro and Elena Tuccinardi.

Visitations will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 between the hours of 4-8 p.m. at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 18th leaving the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 1200 Shippan Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at the Spring Grove Cemetary, 41 Hecker Avenue, Darien, CT.

To leave online condolences, visit www.cognetta.com Published in The Hour on July 15, 2019