Lucille A. Correnty

Lucille A. Correnty, age 63 of Norwalk, died peacefully at Yale-New Haven Hospital on Monday, May 27, 2019, with her family at her side. She was the loving wife of Wayne M. Correnty for 36 years. Lucille was born in New Rochelle on November 18, 1955, the daughter of the late Frederick and Mary (Napolitano) De Marzo. She was a graduate of Bryant College in RI and worked as an administrator for Deloitte. Lucille was an excellent cook and interior designer and also enjoyed gardening, golf, music and travelling with Wayne, family and friends. She was an active member of St. Jerome Church and a former member of Shore Haven Golf Club and the Ridgefield Choral.

In addition to her husband Lucille is survived by her brothers Robert (Susan) DeMarzo, Fred (Shari) De Marzo, her sister Denise (Jim) DeMarzo Houghton, brother-in-law Anthony (Gerti) Correnty and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk, with entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery. Lucille's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Friday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to ( ) or to St. Jerome Church. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com Published in The Hour on May 28, 2019