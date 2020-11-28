Lucille Dahm
Lucille M. Dahm, 94, of Wilton, CT passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020. She was born in Stamford, CT November 1, 1926 to the late Elizabeth Graf Smith and James J. Smith.
She was predeceased many years ago by her loving husband Robert of 20 years and her daughter Brenda who passed at child birth.
Graduate of Stamford High School Class of '44, Graduated as Registered Nurse from Stamford Hospital School of Nursing class of 1947 and a 3 year commitment to the Cadet Nurse program that started during WWII. Pitney Bowes Industrial Nurse during the 1950's. Time out for 2 sons then back to work at a myriad of hospitals and nursing homes around the State of CT and Industrial Nurse at Pepperidge Farm Norwalk followed by private nursing until retiring 2010. She was an avid reader and traveler earlier in her life but her main focus in life was to take care of other people and did so for a span of 63 years.
She is survived by her loving children; Chris Dahm and his wife Tina, of Redding, CT; her son Robert Dahm of Tennessee; her sister-in-law Eleanor Smith of Stamford; many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maurice Catholic Church located on 358 Glenbrook Road Stamford, CT on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the St. John's Cemetery located on Camp Ave., Darien, CT. The family will plan a celebration of Lucille's life at a later date. The Raymond Funeral Home 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com
to leave an online condolence for the family.