Lynn R. Blomquist
September 21, 2020Lynn R. Blomquist, age 74 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at her residence in Lewes, DE after a yearlong battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She was born in Norwalk, CT, daughter of the late Harry and Lillian (Berger) Hoffman.
She attended Marvin School and graduated from Norwalk High School. She also attended Dean Junior College graduating with an associate's degree in executive secretarial science. She worked as an administrative assistant throughout her working life.
In 1969, she married Robert Blomquist of Stamford, CT. The couple enjoyed 51 years together. The couple resided in Danbury, CT for 30 years where they raised three children. For the last 20 years, the couple has lived in Lewes, DE.
She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. She could be counted on to organize neighborhood gatherings, women's luncheons, and Bunco nights as well as spontaneous beach cookouts and themed parties.
In retirement, Lynn was able to enjoy her love for travel. She and her husband explored the Caribbean on cruises, toured Europe by bus, cruise, and riverboat. Their last trip was an Alaskan cruise.
During her life, she also enjoyed volunteering. In Connecticut, she was an active member of the Women's Guild at the First Congregational Church of Bethel. In Delaware, she spent time as a volunteer at The Children's Beach House and the Cape Henlopen Food Basket.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Blomquist; her three children and three grandchildren: Eric Blomquist of Virginia, Mark Blomquist of Connecticut, his wife Osheia and two daughters; Lisa Barrow of Virginia, her husband Sloan Barrow and one daughter.
There will be no funeral service at her wishes. Interment will be for immediate family. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Cape Henlopen Food Basket, PO Box 168, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.
Please visit Mrs. Blomquist's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com