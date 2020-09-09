Madeline Herman

Madeline E. Herman
Madeline E. Herman, 90, of Norwalk, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born in Westport, she was the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Capasse) Santella. Madeline was predeceased by her beloved husband Theodore "Ted" Herman, daughter Ilse, infant son Theodore, and siblings, Marie Parke, Louis and John Santella.
Madeline graduated from Staples High School, Class of 1948, and Merrill Business School. Upon marrying Ted, she began a long career as a military spouse, living throughout the United States and in Augsburg, Germany. Madeline later worked for MBI in Norwalk.
She is survived by her daughter Christine Herman Doran and her husband Richard, her two grandchildren Haley and Gavin Doran, and her sisters Patricia Shannon, Loretta Hallock and Theresa Anzalone.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Madeline will be remembered for her immense generosity and compassion for others.
Funeral Services will be held privately with burial at Riverside Cemetery.
