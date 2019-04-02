Major T. Mears

Major T. Mears, 71, died peacefully in Norwalk Hospital on April 1, 2019. He was born in Norwalk and lived there all his life. He made many friends in the city, as people responded to his easy sociability and his essential goodness. He was completely without guile or arrogance, and never had an unkind word for anyone. He was persevering and brave. He was an avid reader, crossword puzzler, and walker, and led as active a life as his damaged heart would permit. He volunteered at Autumn Lake nursing facility every Sunday, playing cards with the residents. He donated books to the Norwalk Library. He shared what he had. And he loved Uncle Joe's restaurant!

Major was the second child of the late Berley and Josephine (Aquino) Mears. He is survived by his siblings: Judith (Bart Lee) of Walnut Creek, California; Berley of Georgetown, Delaware; and Alan (Cathy) of Trumbull, Connecticut, and by cousins in New York, Florida and Delmarva.

Major's family would like to acknowledge three special friends whose kind and steadfast support and encouragement enriched Major's life in so many ways: Chris Keneally, Ronald Corcillo, and Lois Cea, RN. The staff at Broad River Homes, especially the Resident Coordinator Laura Froelich, helped Major live there safely and humanely for almost 10 years.

Major's family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. at St. John Cemetery, 233 Richards Ave., Norwalk.

Donations in Major's memory may be made to Broad River Homes, 108 New Canaan Ave., Norwalk, or to the Norwalk Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850.