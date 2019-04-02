The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Resources
More Obituaries for Major Mears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Major Mears

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Major Mears Obituary
Major T. Mears
Major T. Mears, 71, died peacefully in Norwalk Hospital on April 1, 2019. He was born in Norwalk and lived there all his life. He made many friends in the city, as people responded to his easy sociability and his essential goodness. He was completely without guile or arrogance, and never had an unkind word for anyone. He was persevering and brave. He was an avid reader, crossword puzzler, and walker, and led as active a life as his damaged heart would permit. He volunteered at Autumn Lake nursing facility every Sunday, playing cards with the residents. He donated books to the Norwalk Library. He shared what he had. And he loved Uncle Joe's restaurant!
Major was the second child of the late Berley and Josephine (Aquino) Mears. He is survived by his siblings: Judith (Bart Lee) of Walnut Creek, California; Berley of Georgetown, Delaware; and Alan (Cathy) of Trumbull, Connecticut, and by cousins in New York, Florida and Delmarva.
Major's family would like to acknowledge three special friends whose kind and steadfast support and encouragement enriched Major's life in so many ways: Chris Keneally, Ronald Corcillo, and Lois Cea, RN. The staff at Broad River Homes, especially the Resident Coordinator Laura Froelich, helped Major live there safely and humanely for almost 10 years.
Major's family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. at St. John Cemetery, 233 Richards Ave., Norwalk.
Donations in Major's memory may be made to Broad River Homes, 108 New Canaan Ave., Norwalk, or to the Norwalk Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now