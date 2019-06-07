|
|
Mamie Elizabeth Chappell
Mamie Elizabeth Leach Chappell was born on July 23,1927 in Gaffney, South Carolina to the late Deacon Herbert Leach, Sr. and Bennie Mae Poole Leach. Mamie entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00p.m., St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 60 Rockland Rd., Norwalk, CT. Family will receive guests from 12:00 Noon until time of service at the church. Donations may be made in her memory to the St. James Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT.
Published in The Hour on June 7, 2019