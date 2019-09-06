|
Manuel D. Silva
Manuel D. Silva, age 75 of Danbury, CT passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4th after a 4-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Manny was born on May 31, 1944 in Norwalk, CT. He was the son of the late Jose and Erminia Freitas Silva. He was an employee of Perkin Elmer for more than 40 years.
His many joys in life were his kids, grandchildren and extended family and most of all his wonderful trips to the Island of Madeira where his parents were born. He loved to take walks at the mall, go to dinner with friends and loved his flea markets.
He is survived by his Daughter Kathy and her husband Tony. Their children Victoria and Anthony Jr. His son Jon and his wife Paige and their two daughters Taylor and Jordan. His brother James and his wife Sharon, Sister Delores Conway, brother Joseph and wife Carol, sister Zita DeSocio, brother Michael and his wife Pattie, sister Linda Freedman and husband Daniel, many nieces and nephews and many cousins in NH and Madeira Portugal. He was also predeceased by his brothers-in-law David Conway and Al DeSocio.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, at 12:00 noon, at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 10, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 7, 2019