Marc David Esterly
Marc David Esterly of Langley, Washington was born September 9, 1946 to Marcus Herbert and Verna May (Scully) Esterly in Norwalk, Connecticut and graduated to Heaven on April 17, 2020 after a massive stroke. Growing up Marc enjoyed playing baseball and ice hockey as well as being outdoors with the Boy Scouts. He graduated from Norwalk High School in 1964 where he was captain of the ice hockey team and an Eagle Scout. Marc enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Maine and California and discharged in 1970. He met his wife while on vacation in Honolulu, Hawaii and married Marilyn Jeneé Gullidge on March 21, 1970 in Seattle. Marc graduated with a B.A. in Business Finance from the University of Connecticut in 1972. Marc and Marilyn raised four children in Edmonds, Washington while he worked at Safeco Insurance and later as Vice President of Human Resources at Agena, Seattle. He was a soccer and tee ball coach, a Scout leader, an elder in churches, and a sailboat captain. The family spent many happy afternoons sailing around the Puget Sound and vacations to the San Juan Islands on their sailboat Small World. Marc and Marilyn retired to Whidbey Island where Marc worked for a few years at the Langley Chamber of Commerce, including time as director, and attended Calvary Chapel-Whidbey Island. He is survived by his sister Judith (Milt) Doremus of Vernon, Connecticut; children: Matthew (Amy) Esterly of Snohomish, Washington; Jennifer (Chris) Waldroup of Carlton, Oregon; Rebecca (Dustin) Schneider of Austin, Texas; and Jonathan (Marianne) Esterly of Woodinville, Washington; and 12 grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 closures we will delay a Celebration of Life until Dad's birthday in September 2020. Remembrances of Marc's life may be given to Calvary Chapel-Whidbey Island https://www.ccwhidbey.com/give.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 26, 2020