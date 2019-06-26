The Hour Obituaries
Marc Machette Obituary
Marc T. Machette
Marc Tucker Machette, 55, of Rowayton, CT, died of lung cancer June 4, 2019. He was devoted to his family. He lived his life out loud and in service to many. Marc was a gifted artist and craftsman. His snowmen were 10 ft. tall. He mounted sailboats on buildings. He skateboarded in his 50s. His kindness touched people's lives and included everyone.
Son of the late H.Tucker Machette and his mother Terry Wingate Machette, he is also survived by wife Elizabeth Sawyer Machette; their children Morgan, Deven, Sawyer, and Wyatt; sisters Piper Machette Sleight of West Hartford, CT, and Jill Machette Wooldridge of Portland, OR.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held June 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Bayley Beach, Rowayton.
Published in The Hour on June 27, 2019
