Margaret Fiore

Margaret Fiore, 69 years old and a lifelong resident of Norwalk, passed away on March 10th after a two-and-a-half-year fight with pancreatic cancer. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Theresa Bredice. Margaret will be dearly missed by her husband of 46 years Gary Fiore and her daughter Lauren and her husband Brian Volpe of Naugatuck. Margaret is also survived by her brother Michael Bredice of Norwalk.

Margaret was a loving and caring wife, mother and friend...and a great cook. She made flags for several of the area Marching Band Color Guards. Margaret loved to do research on the Internet, feed her squirrel and chipmunk friends, and maintain her butterfly bushes hoping that more butterflies would return each summer.

Visiting hours will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14th at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 15th at 1:00 p.m. in St. Thomas RC Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk, followed by burial in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, Gary and Lauren ask that donations be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research (www.lustgarten.org). Published in The Hour on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary