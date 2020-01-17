|
Margaret Karl
Margaret R. (Fillow) Karl, a lifelong Norwalk resident, died Thursday morning, January 16, at the home of her son Robert in Sandy Hook. She was 93. Margaret spent her final four months residing in Robert's home where she received loving care from Robert and his partner, Susan Moore, a registered nurse. Born September 15, 1926, in Norwalk, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Irene Fillow, also a descendant of John and Sarah Fillow, two of Norwalk's original settlers. Margaret was a long-time volunteer at Norwalk Hospital, using her expert sewing skills to make comfort pillows and teddy bears for patients in the ER. She also ran the Volunteer Book Fair. In addition, Margaret volunteered at the Oyster Festival for many years. Margaret had fond memories of square dancing at the New York World's Fair in 1964 and motorcycle riding with her husband, Maurice. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Maurice, a sister, Betty, a brother, Nathaniel, and a son, Thomas. She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Karl of Willimantic, and three sons: Robert (and Susan) Karl of Sandy Hook, Gary (and Lisa) Karl of Phenix, VA, and Mark (and Gail) Karl of Norwalk, and daughter-in-law Cheryl Karl of Florida. She is also survived by two sisters: Natalie, residing in Georgia, and Sara Jane, residing in Florida. She leaves behind ten nieces and nephews, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Hartford Health Care at Home Hospice Care, 12 Cambridge Drive, Trumbull, CT 06611.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 18, 2020